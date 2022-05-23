Alisa Brooke Dardar, 22, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

She is survived by her daughter, Aliza Dardar; mother, Becky Bonvillain; step-father, Travis Bonvillain; father-figures, Yancy Guidry, Jr. and Henry Allen; companion, Trent Eisner; brothers, LaMon Bonvillain and Draven Brown; sisters, Abbie Dardar, MaKayla Bonvillain, Lexi Bonvillain, Avah Allen, and Riley Bonvillain; grandfather, Michael Dardar, Sr. and wife Jamie; grandmother, Sandra Benoit and companion Carl Verdin, Sr.; and her aunts and uncles, Michelle, Candace, Kristen, Scott, Christopher, and Nakkia.

She was preceded in death by her uncle, Michael Dardar, Jr.; grandparents, Rosalie Dardar and Antione Dardar, and Rose Songe and Elmore Songe, Sr.; grandmother, Brenda Hebert; and grandfathers, Donnie Hebert, Sr. and Albert Benoit.