October 9, 1945 – August 17, 2021

Allen Anthony Bexley, age 75, passed away Tuesday August 17, 2021. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Allen is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marian Foret Bexley; children, Angela Hopkins (Lawrence), Aimie Pepper (Jason), Alison Pryor, Andrea Prevost (Jeffrey), Allen Bexley, Jr. (Nicki); grandchildren, Jillian, Matthew, Megan, Madison, Alexander, Ellen, Julia, Haley, Ethan, Abigail, Skylar, Colton; great-grandchildren, Drayton, Landon, Cora, Mason, Reece; sisters, Mary Arceneaux (Bobby), Laurie Landry (Jeff), Jody Guidry (Kenny); brother, Dale Bexley (Berna Dean).

Allen is preceded in death by his parents, Norris Bexley and Gloria Picou Bexley; mother-in-law, Mae Foret; father-in-law, Irvin Foret.

Allen was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Allen was strong in his faith, compassionate, kind, humble, and lived for God everyday. He leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and strength for those who cherish his memory.

