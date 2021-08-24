June 19, 1961 ~ August 20, 2021 (age 60)

Allen Celestin, Sr., 60, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021.

He is survived by his son, Joshua Celestin; daughters, Lydia C. Wallis and Lakeisha Clement; seven grandchildren; siblings, Michael, Floyd, Brian, Wayne, Richard and Rogers Celestin, Lynda Moses and Patronella Frazier; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son; daughter; parents, Charles, Sr. and Onetia Garner Celestin; and two brothers.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.