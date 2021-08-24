November 29, 1931 – August 21, 2021

Allen Joseph Hebert, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Terrebonne General Health Systems. He was a resident of Houma, LA.

Services will be private.

Allen is survived by daughter, Renate H. DeHart and husband Murphy DeHart; son, Andrew J. Hebert; grandson, Matthew J. DeHart and wife Jami S. DeHart; great-grandson, Kaeden D. DeHart; siblings, Elizabeth Breeden, Valerie Voisin, Charles Hebert and wife Barbara, Walton Hebert and wife Margaret Rose, Joseph Hebert, Jr., and wife Linda.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Clay Hebert and Hazel Boudreaux Hebert; sister, Waltereen “Rena” Hebert and husband Roland Acosta; former spouse, Mary Frances Scott.

Allen had a very strong faith and enjoyed attending church. He retired from LA Department of Transportation. He enjoyed western movies, country music, reading books and see a word puzzles.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful associates at Heritage Manor for the care given over the last 4 ½ years.

