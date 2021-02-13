Allen Marcel

December 31, 1929 – February 11, 2021

Allen S. Marcel, 91, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 11, 2021 at 8:23am. Allen was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 9:30am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, LA beginning at 11:30am. Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Allen is survived by his children, Stephen Marcel (Lorraine), Alison Ricau (Jack), Gilbert “G.G.” Marcel (Peggy), Patrick Marcel (Jeanette), Bennett “Benny” Marcel (Theresa), Amy Wood (Paul); loving grandchildren, Jeremy, Jennifer, Renee’, Andre’, Jackson, Jonathan, Ashlie’, Gibb, Alexis, Barry, Alyssa, Emily, Christopher, and Joshua; and twelve loving great grandchildren.

Allen is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille B. Marcel; parents, Gilbert and Zulma Brunet Marcel; brother, Judge Cleveland Marcel and his wife, Laura Marcel.

Allen was a local businessman for over fifty years for G.G. Marcel & Sons (Firestone). He was a founding member of Annunziata Catholic Church. Allen enjoyed spending time working in the garden growing his tomato plants and cutting the grass. He also enjoyed traveling extensively in Europe; round dancing and square dancing and belonged to a number of community dancing clubs.

Allen will be dearly missed by his many family and friends; never forgotten and always and forever loved.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require face mask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.