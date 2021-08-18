Allen Neuville Billiot Sr.

March 23, 1949 – August 13, 2021

Captain Allen N. Billiot Sr., 72, a native of Lafitte and resident of Jayess, Mississippi passed away on August 13, 2021.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 5pm to 9pm and Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 9am to 11am at The Father’s House Church. The funeral service will begin at 11am with burial to follow in Bisland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cody, Nathan, Isiah, Tayton, Talan, Cole, Woody, Wade, and Hobie,

He is survived by his sons, Glynn Boquet, Jr. (Jaquetta), Wade Billiot (Shannon), Toby Guidry, John Billiot, Teddy Billiot (Dawn), Allen Billiot, Jr. (Lori), and Cody Burgo; daughters, April Billiot, Tina Boquet (Todd), and Angie Boudreaux (Scotty); grandchildren, Ashley, Tara, Alex, Joby, Paige, Taylor, Abigail, Kamryn, Leigh, Dravin, Cody, Nathan, Hobie, Woody, McKayla, Cole, Addison, Isiah, Tayton, and Talan; great-grandchildren, Addison, Kacie, Mason, Addie, Blake, and Olivia; Godchildren, Amanda “Chaoui” Peveto, Titus “Lieis” Verdin, and Randy “Bernard” Billiot; brothers, Adam Billiot Jr. (Lilly) and Phillip Billiot; and best friend, Richard Brandt.

He was preceded in death by his father, Adam Vincent Billiot, Sr.; mother, Camelia Creppel Billiot; son, Woody Allen Billiot; brother, Bernard “Bernie” Billiot.

Allen worked many years on the river as a boat captain and over 26 years at Blessey Marine Services. Blessey honored him by naming a boat after him, “Captain Allen Billiot”.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.