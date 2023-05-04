Allen Smith, Jr., 61, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church 120 Hialeah Ave., Houma, LA 70363. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Reba Wolfe Smith and mother, Melvina Stove Smith of CA. Sons, Asaad Smith of Houma, LA and Phil Wolfe (Prairieville, LA) and daughters; Shemeka Smith, Trinisha (Tony) Smith and Jami Victoria all of Houma, LA. Brothers, Louis (Marisol) Smith of Oak Harbor Washington, Kodi (Allssia) Smith of Houma and Brian (Lisha) of TX. Sisters, Tonia Smith of Houma, Jenine Smith of CA , Tyra Smith of Houma and ten grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Smith, Sr., and son, Quincy Smith. Step-father, Louis Smith, Sr., and paternal grandparents, Daniel and Theresa Woods Smith. Maternal grandparents, Edward (Gertrude) Stove and Estelle Norman and great grandson, Amari Willis.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Allen Smith, Jr., please visit our Tree Store.