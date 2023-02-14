Alonzo Brown III, 40, a native of Gibson, LA and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Terrebonne Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife; Wendy S. Brown and daughter; Alaila Brown. Father; Alonzo Brown, Jr., (Movelia) and mother; Pamela W. Ross (James). Brother; Jamari J. Brown and sisters; Koike Brown; KanJaney Walker (Michael) and grandmother; Bessie Mae Brown.

He was preceded in death by his son; Alonzo Lywood Brown and grandfathers; Alonzo Brown, Sr., and Charles Williams, Sr. Grandmother; Lucille Willis Williams and great-grandmother; Ida Scott. Great-grandfather; Leslie Scott and aunts; Sonia Williams and Paulette Brown and uncle; Charles “Butch” Williams, Jr.