Alta Ann Bergeron, 70, of Gray, passed away on January 18, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Sidney Bergeron; son, Dustin Bergeron and wife Shawla Bergeron; daughter, Tamara Bergeron and partner Jerena Cheramie; grandchildren, Tyler, Braden, and Kohyn Bergeron.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emery and Velma Lee Ackley; brother, James Theodore Ackley; sisters, Mary-Katherine Gilliland and Floretta Jo Seright.

Alta enjoyed playing Bingo but loved spending time with her grandchildren most of all.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.