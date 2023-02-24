Alta Ruth (Graves) Skains, 93, of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Audubon Nursing Home from natural causes. She was known to many as Granny Ruth.

Alta Ruth Skains was born September 11, 1929 in Watt, Texas. She attended Watt Public School and earned a high school diploma. She was married to her husband, James E. Skains, for more than 64 years. They lived in several Texas towns (Watt, Coolidge, Mount Calm, Corsicana, and Powell) before moving to Patterson, Louisiana, and then later to Thibodaux, Louisiana in 1959. Alta Ruth was actively involved in her church. She loved her flower beds, and was an avid reader of paperback books, Christian books, and her Bible. Her mission was to ensure all her family members knew the Lord. She worked in several family businesses, including the last twenty years at Quality Brick Company.

Alta Ruth is survived by her three sons James M Skains, Ronnie G Skains, Stephen C Skains and wife, Donna; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Jackson, Stuart Skains, Jessica Ray, Melanie Nash, Amy Griffith, Rebecca Martinez, April Russell, and Jamie Helfrick; nine great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Skains, her parents Andrew C. Graves and Ora Lee (Brown) Graves; two younger brothers Billy C. Graves of Mart, Texas, and Kenneth E. Graves of Longview, Texas; and daughter-in-law Cyntia Skains of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A private burial service for family and close friends will be held at Prairie Hill Cemetery in Prairie Hill, Texas, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.