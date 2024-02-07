Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM until Celebration of Life at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 9, 2024 at Residence Baptist Church 2605 Isaac St, Houma,LA 70363, burial will follow in the Residence Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Alton Clay Jr. known as” PJ “ 59, was born December 17, 1964 to the parents of Alton Clay Sr. and Jean Artis Dianne Campbell in Houma, LA. A native of Houma, LA and resident of Gray LA peacefully gained his wings on January 30, 2024.

Alton accepted Christ at an early age where he was baptized under the leadership of the late Reverend Joseph Thompson at Residence Baptist Church. Alton received his formal education in the Terrebonne Parish Public School District where he graduated in 1984 with his GED. In 1986, after graduation he later went on to serve in the United States Army Infantry for three years stationed in Germany. Once departing from the military he worked as an offshore cook but later changed his career path to a truck driver for SWDI sanitation department. At an early age he developed a lifelong love for cooking and sports with LSU Lady Tigers Basketball Team as his favorite team.

In 1996 he married the love of his life Belinda Clay and to this union he was blessed with two daughters Melinda Alexis{Dion} and Clarissa Clay both of Thibodaux, Louisiana five grandchildren Kyren, Karsen, Ferrantee, Benz, Xiyon whom he loved dearly.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Jean Campbell, his wife Belinda Clay two daughters, Melinda Alexis and Clarissa Clay five grandchildren, ten siblings brothers, Darnell Clay (Jana) of San Diego, CA; Shawn Clay (Shalandra) of Pensacola, FL; Benjamin Campbell Houston, TX; Terrance Clay (Andrea) of Los Angeles, CA; Orlando Clay, Clifton Clay and Kelly Campbell all of Houma, LA; two sisters, Nicole Moore (Nathan) of Pensacola, FL; and Cheryl Campbell of Dallas, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alton Clay Sr. George Campbell Sr (great-grandfather), Martha Ann Smith Campbell (great-grandmother), Samuel Clay (grandfather), Mary Clay (grandmother), George Campbell Jr. (grandfather), Gloria Campbell (grandmother) and Nora Mae Provo (grandmother).

A limb has fallen from the family tree I keep hearing a voice that says grieve not for me. Remember the best times the laughter the song. The good life I lived while I was strong continue my heritage, I’m counting on you. Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through. My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest. Remembering all, how I was truly blessed. Continue traditions no matter how small. go on with your life, don’t worry about falls. I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin until the day comes were together again.

