Alton Phillip Knight Sr., 80, a native of Eagle Island and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Sept. 5, 2024.

A proud Cajun and lifelong resident of Lafourche Parish, Alton left his life the way he lived it: on his own terms, in the house he built, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on July 11, 1944. After graduating from Terrebonne High School in 1962, he became a fitter and then a leaderman in the offshore industry, working for a number of companies before retiring in 2009.

His white hair and beard led to a nickname, Moses. It also allowed him to touch hundreds of lives when he played Santa Claus each winter.

Alton served as a past master at the Masonic Lodge in Houma. He was an avid sportsman. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, bird watching, dancing and playing cards. He was also a pool player – some would say a hustler – who belonged to multiple leagues throughout Houma.

Alton never met a stranger. Going out in public with him was an event, since it seemed like everyone knew him, and he made time to catch up with them all. His family was his pride and joy. Alton’s face would light up when he talked about his children, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Alton Knight Jr. (Kelly), Shannon C. Bella and Peter Knight (Jennifer); grandchildren Alton III, Robert (Hailli), Michael and Shelby (John); great-grandchildren Ian, Luciel, Oliver, John IV, Kaiden and Weston; siblings Alan Knight (his twin brother), Linda Theriot, R.J. Knight and Nettie Lamartina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Joseph Knight Sr. and Emelda Martin Knight; sisters Betty Pippen and Wanda Hiefnar; and his first wife, Edna Dies Knight.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 10 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 11am, at the Masonic Lodge 1029 Bayou Black Drive (end of Barrow St.). He was cremated in accordance with his wishes.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.