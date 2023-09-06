Alvenes Dunmiles

Alvenes “Al” Dunmiles, 76, a native of Plaquemine Parish and a resident of Gibson, LA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 10:09 am. Visitation will be conducted from 8:00 am until funeral time at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 120 Mission Blvd., Houma, LA 70363. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Bonvillain – Dunmiles; daughters, Betty Ann (Wilson) Dorsey, Barbara Jean Dunmiles, Angela Knight, Lashanda (Ralph) Williams, and DeNiece Bonvillain; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; godchildren, George Dunmiles, Arieanna Miller, and David Livas, Jr.; brothers, Larry (Gail) Dunmiles and George (Brenetta) Dunmiles; sisters, Annie Nixon and Joyce Dunmiles.

He was preceded in death by his son, Henry Dunmiles; grandson, Derrell Dunmiles; great-grandchildren, Faith and Kezehkai Dunmiles; parents, Elijah, Sr. and Iceola Dominic Dunmiles; siblings, J.C. Ranson, Elijah, Jr., Henry Allen, Henry Louis, Elton Tea Dunmiles, Leola Mitchell, and Garrett Lee Dunmiles, Sr.

