Alvin Martin Henry, Jr., 54, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Visitation and mass service will be observed on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 8:00AM until mass time at 10:00AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church 1220 Aycock St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at St. Francis #2 6124 West Main St., Houma, LA 70360.

He is survived by his father, Alvin Martin Henry, Sr., and faithful companion, KaSharon Duncan. Stepdaughter; Amber Sims (Jacobie Sims) and sisters, Lucetta Sweet (Elton Sweet), Cassandra Riley (Wade Allen Riley) and Monica Washington (Tommy Washington). Nieces; LaCean Sweet, Alexa Riley, Xariel Washington, Xaria Washington and Step-niece Sacha Schoust (Glenn). Nephews; Elton Sweet, Jr., Wade Clarence Riley, Xavier Washington and Xane Washington. Great nephew, Kainen Riley and step-grandson; Cambren Michael-Allen Sims; Godchildren; KreShawn Nixon, Harry Brown, III, Erin Brown and Jordyn Brown and a host of cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Neville Henry.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Alvin Martin Henry, Jr., please visit our Tree Store.