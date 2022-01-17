September 06, 1954 – January 12, 2022

Alvin Paul Francis Sr., 67, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:10pm. Alvin was a native of Dulac, LA and resident of Theriot, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm with visitation continuing at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 9:00am until service time. Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation, Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Alvin is survived by his loving wife of forty eight years, Aileen Francis; three sons, Alvin (Kelly) Francis Jr., Allen Francis, Alexander Francis; three daughters, Arlene Francis, Alicia Francis, Alison (Derreck) Gautreaux; his seven grandchildren, Brian P. Bergeron Jr., Brittany Bergeron, Christopher Bergeron, Shawn Bergeron, Jasper LeBouef, Alyssa Leboeuf, and Sarah Francis; two great grandchildren, Isabella Bergeron and Terry Mathern; his brother, Donald Francis and three sisters, Linora Francis, Ella Verrett, Priscilla Francis; his brother in laws, Cody (Charlotte) Theriot, Ray Theriot, Sister in laws, Christine Webar, Tressa (Clinton) Pellegrin, one aunt Feliciana ( the late Vergice) Bergeron and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph “Abbie” Francis, his mother, Bertha Kelly, his brothers, Larry, Linus, Norris, Melvin, Delvin, Bradly, Venus, Ivy, Calvin, Albert Manual; sister, Annabella Francis, Mary Alice Chaisson; one grandson, Ty Francis, son, Kelvin J. Francis, father-in-law, Raymond Theriot, Mother-in-law, Gladys Christopher, Nephew Cody Theriot, Nieces Christina Verret Nicole Theriot, Brother-in-law, Martin “Art” Guidry.

Alvin Sr. was the kind of man that could walk into a room and talk to anyone like he has been knowing them for years. He was the kind of man that walked by his Catholic Faith. He would drop what he was doing to help people in need. He was always on the go to find something to do and never stopped. No matter how many times he was knocked down he stood up dusted himself off and tried again. He was stubborn and persistently…. Or persistently stubborn.