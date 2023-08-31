Alvin Peter “Coco” Creppel, 89, a native of Marrero and a resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm until the Funeral Service at 7:00 pm.

He is survived by his children, Angela Creppel, Stella Creppel, Alvin “Lou” Creppel, and Nicole Dempster (Walter); siblings, Dennis Creppel, Carlton Creppel, Rebecca Creppel, and Josephine Creppel; grandchildren, Angelique, Breezie (Steven), Elizabeth (Harold), Angelle (Darrel), Angel (Darwin), Sarah (Joquinton), Caleb (Jordan), Hosanna (Bernard, Jr.), Bryce, Paige, Payton, and Abby; 21 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marie Gregoire Creppel; parents, Dennis and Norine Billiot Creppel; step-dad, Joseph Clay Billiot; and siblings, Glennie Creppel, Lionel Creppel, Norman Creppel, Charlie Creppel, Angelina Mills, Eva Boudoin, and Mercedes Dauzart.

The family would like to thank Dr. Fadi Abbou-Issa, Center Well Home Health, Homecare PCA, and Hope Hospice for all their care and services. Special thanks also goes out to Shantel Breaux and Nurse Theresa Lynn for all their love and kindness they have given in this time of need.

