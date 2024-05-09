Alvin Warren Percle, 84, a native and resident of Choupic, Louisiana passed away on May 4, 2024.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 8:30am until the Memorial Service at 10:30am at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn L. Percle; son, Keith Percle and wife Cindy; daughters, Rebecca P. Loupe and husband Thomas, and Wendy Percle-Amedee and husband Andrew; grandchildren, Colby Loupe, Austin Percle and wife Beth, Alex Percle, Shelbi Olivier and husband Paul; great-granddaughter, Sarah Olivier; and sister, Dorothy P. Percle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eves and Flore Percle; brothers, Roland, Raymond, Larry, and Gary Percle; and sister, Loreida P. Morrison.

Alvin was a retired pipefitter and founder of Chackbay Crab Boil. He was an avid duck hunter. He loved cooking and entertaining his family and friends. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

