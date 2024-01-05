Amelia Belanger Chauvin, 93, a native of Houma and a resident of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Per her wishes, there will be no memorial services.

She is survived by her children, Nona Prejean (Neal) and Kevin Chauvin (Janita); six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan J. Chauvin; daughter, Bonnie Schouest (Joe); parents, Adonis and Virginia Belanger; and brothers, Nolan, Raymond, and Terry Belanger.

