Amelia “Pookie” Daigle, 83, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisana passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 10:00 am at Terrebonne Memorial Park, Houma, Louisiana.

She is survived by her sons, Donald Daigle (Connie), Craig “Boo” Daigle (Alison), and Buddy Daigle (Elizabeth); daughter/granddaughter, Kasey Freeman (Travis); granddaughters, Sarah Ledet and Stevie Allen; grandsons, Derrick Daigle (Lindsey), Curtis Daigle, and Brennan Daigle; great-granddaughters, Kaydence Freeman, Katelynn Freeman, Taylor Freeman, Hartlee Daigle, Charlotte Daigle, and Madison Daigle; and brother, Rene “Snookie” Himel (Judy).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Daigle; daughters, Paula Daigle and Rebecca “Becky” Daigle; mother, Lititicia Hebert Himel; and father, Donald Himel.

Pookie was an amazing, caring, and spunky woman. She loved anything that involved being with her family whether it was cooking, camping, playing cards, swimming (scuba diving with her oxygen) or sitting at the camp in the swamp. Her kid’s , grandkid’s, and even great grandkid’s friends were her friends. If it meant a good time with a group of great people, she was there.

If you were at her house on a night wrestling was on, you could hear her rooting on or yelling at her favorites from her room. Her neighbors knew who was passing by when they heard a John deer gator with squeaky breaks go by.

She was a goofball who loved making people laugh from the beginning of her life to the end. She always did it her way. There will never be another in our eyes.

“If I die during football season, lay me out for a Saints game.” You got it maw!

