March 22, 1968 ~ January 15, 2022

Amy Marie Clay, 53, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 1:21 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road, Houma, LA, 70360. Burial will follow in Celestin Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Shawn Clay; daughters, Iesha, Shanice and Sharell Hayes; grandchildren, Zaiden, Hassiem, Romeo, Harmony, Haniy and Jon’nae; brothers, Matthew, Calvin and Jerome Clay; sisters, Lynn, Connie and Annette Clay; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Celestin Clay and Calvin Montgomery, Sr.; siblings, Edith, Keith and Marcel Clay, Sr.; grandparents, Daniel and Josephine Celestin.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.