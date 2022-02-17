Andrea C. Dufrene, 51, a native and resident of Gheens passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Friday February 18th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Lilly C. Champagne; daughters, Misty Dufrene (Cyrus Theriot) and Tiffany Dufrene Theriot (Edgar Cortez); grandchildren, Braxton Theriot and Sailor Dufrene; siblings, Gary (Phyllis) Champagne, Jr., Ralph (Mary) Champagne, Jerome (Cindy) Champagne, Diane Champagne, Jody (Florence “Tut”) Champagne, Glenn (Robin) Champagne, Dwayne (Denise “Dee Dee”) Champagne, Denise (Bryan) Dufrene and Tammy (Cassie) Martinez.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Corky Dufrene; father, Gary Champagne, Sr.

She enjoyed fishing, going to her camp and vacationing with her family.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.