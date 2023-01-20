Andrew “Andy” Joseph Himel Jr., 80, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Gray, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, January 23,2023 at Samart Funeral Home at West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Chacahoula.

He is survived by his children, Byron Himel, Tonya Babin, Patrice Betemps (Shaun Loupe), and Denice Richard (T.J.); nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Chaplain, Judie Naquin, and Jeannie Daigle; brother, Audie Himel; brother-in-law, Andrew Bourgeois; sister-in-law, Judy Bourgeois; and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Lucy Bourgeois Himel; parents, Andrew J. Himel, Sr. and Marjorie “Margie” Himel; step-mother, Hazel Himel; son, Allen Himel; granddaughter, Brooklynn Himel; brothers, Donald Himel and Raymond Westerman, Jr.; and son-in-law, Ricky Babin.

Andy will forever be remembered as a loving and giving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and dear friend. He loved his family, but the joy of his life was spending time and playing with his great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at CIS Thibodaux and the staff at Thibodaux Regional Emergency Department for their care and compassion.

