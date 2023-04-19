Andrew “Andy” Metzger, 67, passed after on April 8, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on December 15, 1955, in New Orleans, LA, to Joseph and Eloise Metzger. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Miller Metzger; son, Steven Metzger (Celeste); and adopted daughter, Linsey Martin Bonnet (Rusty).

He retired after years working for Chase Ban card services. He visited many Air Force Bases worldwide as part of the Air Forces Club Card Program.

In 2005, Katrina moved him from New Orleans to his down the bayou home at his fishing camp in Pointe-Aux-Chien (Montegut).

Andy became active in many organizations including Knights of Columbus #8616 where he served as Deputy Grand Knight. He was mass lector and song leader at St. Charles Church.

He was well known as “Mr. Andy” an active contributor and group moderator for the Pointe-Aux-Chien Camp Owners and Fishing Community.

Andy was an ally in the fight to stop the closure of Pointe-Aux-Chenes Elementary School and the effort to get the school reopened as Ecole Point Aux Chien.

The family would like to thank Dr. Oliver Stoder of Tulane Cancer Center, Dr. Russell and Annette Windham, PA of Internal Medicine Clinic of Houma, and the Pharmacist at Walgreen on Grand Caillou Road for all their love and care they showed towards Andy over the last few months.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in his honor to St. Charles Catholic Church in Point-Aux-Chenes; or visit website stcharleschurchpac.com.

Visitation will be held in his honor, April 22, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, 1237 Highway 665 Montegut, LA 70377. Reception to follow at Montegut Lions Club, 164 S. Legion Drive Montegut, LA 70377.

“May the fish be with you Andy!”

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Andrew “Andy” Metzger.