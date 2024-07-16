Andrew “Bill” Ford, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away on July 10, 2024, at the age of 95, in his home in Houma, Louisiana. Born in Raceland, Louisiana on September 28, 1928, Bill lived a life rich in experiences and dedicated himself to his family, his country, and his work.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at St. Gregory Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Bill is survived by his sons, David Ford and Jed Ford; daughters, Nancy Phelps (Rick), Lynn Ostheimer (Arthur), Shirley Melancon (David), and Carla Fanguy (Mark); grandchildren, Guy Waguespack, Arthur Ostheimer, Jr., Ryan Melancon, Aimee M. Paulk, Crystal Horner, Julien Melancon, Andrew Melancon, Alisha F. Giroir, Ashley Donnes, Andrea Berthelot, Crystal F. Hatch, Cara Rodrigue, Robbin Childers, and Allen Nichols; 31 great-grandchildren; sister, Marion Blanchard; brother, Richard Ford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in passing by his loving wife, Doris Ford; parents, William Ford, Sr. and Lydia Bergeron Ford; brothers, James, Earl, Patrick, Paul, Douglas, and William Ford, Jr.; and sisters, Myrtle Tastet, Shirley Ford, Ada Cologne, Catherine Fonseca, and Mary Ann Vanacor.

Having served his nation during World War II in the Navy, Bill returned to civilian life to become a lineman for the Southern Pacific Railroad before transitioning into a successful career as an electrician. His hard work and dedication to his craft led him to eventually become an instructor in the electrical industry, passing on his knowledge and skills to future generations.

Bill was a man of many passions, including fishing, hunting, LSU football and baseball, and dancing. A true gentleman and devout Catholic, he was known for his unwavering patriotism and love for his country. Bill’s impact on the lives he touched will never be forgotten, and his memory will continue to live on through those who knew and loved him. May he rest in eternal peace.

The family would like to thank The Homestead Assisted Living and Staff, Terrebonne Home Healthcare, Shady Acres, and Dr. Russell Henry for all of their care and compassion over the years.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Boy’s Town or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.