Andrew “Dooley” J. Hebert, Jr., 91, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Born September 28, 1932, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 from 8:00 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM at the church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Barbara Landry Hebert; children, Kirk Hebert (Christine Landry), Desa Perkins (Ricky), Teli Dempster (Joe), Kia Barrilleaux (Troy “Gabby”), Ty Hebert (Kristi); grandchildren, Keli Dantin (David), Lea Esteve (Ron), Kevin Bonvillain (Ashton), Liddi Shields (Trey), Sara Paul (Trent), Abbi Bergeron (Jeremy), Brae Prejean (Jacob Benoit), Jaia Daniels (Jason), Seth Hebert (Brittani), Shae Hebert (Caroline), Sage Barrilleaux (Stevi), Saul Barrilleaux, Carson Hebert (Julien), Brayden Hebert (Allison Price), 26 great grandchildren; siblings, Mildred Albarado, Roland Hebert, Beverly Boudreaux, Gerald Hebert, Sandra Chiasson, Gilda Jackson, Janet Galliano, and their spouses; sister in law, Charlotte Landry.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Gina Blanchard; grandson, Drew Bonvillain; granddaughter, Meagan Barrilleaux; parents, Andrew “Lucky” Hebert and Lydia Granger Hebert; siblings, Doris Adams, Irene Boudreaux, Shirley “Shelly” Hebert, Annabelle “Belle” Chiasson, Daniel Hebert, Barbara Ann Clement, Geraldine “DeeDeen” Boudreaux; father and mother in law, Percy and Anna Mae “Tut” Landry; daughter in law, Jennifer Hebert; brother in law, Daniel “Zeke” Landry.

He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Corporal in the Korean Conflict. Dooley worked for Frost Lumber Company for 33 years servicing customers. After retiring he decided to continue with his full time drafting business at Hebert’s Drafting in Thibodaux. He enjoyed Mardi Gras and was the President for the Krewe of Cleophas for many years. He had a contagious smile and a boisterous laugh that had a positive impact on everyone he met.

The family would like to thank his caregivers as well as the staff of Haydel Hospice for their care.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.