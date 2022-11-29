Andrew “Drew” Peter Boquet Jr., 56, a native of Bourg and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on November 27, 2022.

No services will be held at this time.

He is survived by his father, Andrew “Pete” Boquet Sr.; siblings, Francine LeJeune and husband Randy, Kayla Yarnell and husband Frank, Christine Lirette and fiancé Danny, Nicole Leboeuf and husband Dwayne, Lance Boquet and wife Christy, and Rebecca Boquet; Goddaughter, Tori Rydberg; companion, Pamela Blanchard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Boquet; and brother, Parrish Boquet.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.