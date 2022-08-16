March 14, 1942 – August 14, 2022

The family of Andrew J. Billiot, 80, announces his passing on August 14, 2022, into the Heavenly Kingdom.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Chauvin Funeral Home’s Magnolia Chapel from 9AM until the Religious Service at 11AM. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery in Theriot, La.

Andrew is survived by his brother, Freddie “Charles” Billiot (Sherry); sister, Doris Billiot (Stelly); and his numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie Charles Billiot, Sr. and Annie Verret Billiot.

Andrew was such a bright and outgoing soul. He loved meeting new people and was never known to meet a stranger. His smile was infectious and would light up any room. Andrew would take time out of his day to watch Mother Angelica on television. He truly embodied the spirt of a Christian and the goals the Lord has set forward for his flock. He enjoyed spending time with his sister-in-law, Sherry, playing slots at the casino. Camping was a favorite past time of Andrew’s and he appreciated Charles’ efforts to make sure there was always a warm fire burning.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of The Oaks of Houma for their incredible warmth and caring through Andrew’s stay.