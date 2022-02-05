Andy J. Rister, 40 a native and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland from 4:00pm until 9:00pm with a service at 6:00pm and cremation to follow.

Andy is survived by his parents, Brent and Trudy Zeringue Rister; children, Joey Webre, Baileigh Rister and Brayden Ponthier; fiancé, Jessica Webre; brothers, David (Lindsey) Rister, Jamie (Kim) Rister; sister, Renae Rister; neice, Aila Rister; godchildren, Rylea Ponson and Blaise Cortez; best friend, Roddy Ponson.

To know Andy was to love him. He loved his children, loved sports and was a CLHS and LSU diehard.

Andy had a HEART of GOLD.