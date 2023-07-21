Angel Alberto Acevedo Caceres, 15, a native of New Orleans and resident of Houma passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 11:00 At the funeral home. Interment will be in Terrebonne Memorial Park.

He is survived by his father, Rogelio Meraz; mother, Glenda Caceres; sisters, Paola Caceres, Diana Meraz, and Lumari Meraz.

Angel attended Ellender Memorial High School and had a lot of friends who he hung out with. He liked to play soccer and video games in his free time.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.