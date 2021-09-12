Angela Brunet

Angela LeBouef Brunet, 48, a native and resident of Houma, La was born April 5, 1973 and passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a person that loved to work and spend time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Steve Brunet Sr. of 19 years; 5 children and 3 step children, Ashley Sevin and companion Christopher Brunet, John Sevin and wife Lauren, Caleb Brunet, Jasmine Brunet, Heidi Brunet, Steve Brunet Jr., Mandy John and husband Trey and Tabitha Lovell. She had 11 wonderful grandchildren.

In Loving memories of Angela LeBouef Brunet.

Services are pending.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.