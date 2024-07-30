Angela Kirkland, 57, born August 29, 1966 a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

She is survived by her daughters, Brittany Foret, Amy LeBouef (Joseph Rogers, III), Nicole Hotard (Aaron Hotard), and Jade Kirkland; grandkids, Ty “Tyler Jr.”, Aiden, and Ava LeBouef, Allison and Elijah Kirkland, and Bryden and Emma Hotard; mother, Marie Moore; brothers, Chris and T.J. Darcey; sisters, Shana Neal and Karen Baudoin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Kirkland; father, Francis Falgout; granddaughter, Elena Hotard; grandparents, Leo Bourg and Cornelia Bourg; and nanny, Mary Gautreaux.

No services will be held.