Angela Marie Addington Fanguy, 52, a native of Morgan City, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

She is survived by her companion of 23 years, Louis Rousell; brothers, Race Addington and Lloyd Addington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Cullen Addington and Beverly Joy Souza.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Bayou Blue at (985) 851-6540 opt # 1 towards the cost of funeral services.

Services are pending.