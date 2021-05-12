April 18, 1932 – May 11, 2021

Anieta Anne Seago Hebert, age 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m . She was a native of Joaquin, TX and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Mulberry Baptist Church on Saturday May 15,2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Anieta is survived by her son, Lew Anthony “Tony” Robichaux and wife, Sherri P. Robichaux; daughter, Tanya Lynn Boeke and husband, Eric Boeke; brother, John E. Seago and wife, Raye L. Seago; grandchildren, Kyle Robichaux and wife, Monica, Craig Robichaux and wife Breck, Dorian R. Daigneault and husband, Ben, Rayeann Boeke, and Roslyn Boeke; great-grandchildren, Jacque Robichaux, Sidney Robichaux, Andre’ Daigneault, Tucker Robichaux, Cora Robichaux, and Beau Daigneault.

Anieta is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Kenneth Peter Hebert; Parents, Claude A. Seago and Marguret Chevalier Seago; brother, Claude R Seago; sisters, Martha S. Guillotte, and Peggy S. Cenac.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Mulberry Baptist Church.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Anieta Anne Seago Hebert.