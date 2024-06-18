Anita Margaret Pellegrin

Anita Margaret Pellegrin, 66, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on June 13, 2024.

 

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her children, Curvin Solet, Shawn Solet (Magan), and Bambi Solet; grandchildren, Justice, Michael, Brenden, Jayme Dawn, Raylynn, Dylan, and Avery; 7 great grandchildren, siblings, Sandra Farrell, Roxanne Foret, and Charlotte Hector; Godchilden, Jamie, Shane, and Derrick; nieces, Jessica and Jinny; and nephew, Jacob.


She was preceded in death by her grandchild, Haley Jo; parents, Julius and Albertha Pellegrin; and brother, Kenneth Pellegrin.

 

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

