Anita Prejean “Dee” Schexnayder of Houma passed away peacefully on Monday morning, March 20, 2023. She was 98 years old.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home (5899 Hwy 311 in Houma) on Saturday, March 25, from noon until the funeral service begins at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, I. T. “Shake” Schexnayder, her parents, Anita and Walter Prejean, and three siblings, Hilda “Tee” Gissing, Abel “Tip” Prejean and Walter “Noonie” Prejean, all of Houma. She is survived by her daughters, Anita “Jr.” Schexnayder Aiken (and husband Tom) of Houma and Gale Schexnayder Moch (and husband Jerry) of Houston, TX; grandchildren Jacob Moch (and wife Domonique Thompson) of LaPorte, TX and Alex Moch Trump of Pearland, TX; and six great-grandchildren: Damien and Dylan Trump, and Marlaye, Kaiser, Bowie and Atticus Moch.

She was a lifelong member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic community and the 1941 valedictorian of St. Francis Academy. A Registered Nurse, Anita was a graduate of Hotel Dieu Nursing School in New Orleans and worked for many years in Houma, both in private practice and for government health care. Anita was an active member of several organizations, among them Houma Oilwives and the Town & Country Homemakers. She was an avid reader who loved working crossword and word search puzzles and watching Jeopardy. She was known and loved by many and will be missed by family and friends. The family offers special thanks to Jeanette Hebert and Jess Ordoyne–two exemplary sitters who offered loving and thoughtful care for Anita in her last years–and the staff at St. Joseph Hospice who assisted with her final weeks. Anita will be buried with her handmade prayer shawl, a gift from St. Gregory Prayer Shawl Ministry.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Anita’s favorite charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) and the Terrebonne Parish Library.