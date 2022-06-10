February 4, 2022 – May 24, 2022

Aniyah Bleu Celestine, born on February 4, 2022, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the age of 3 months old.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.

She is survived by her loving parents, Jordan Michelle Barlow and Dimarius Denzel Celestine; grandparents, Jamie Lyons, Tamikka Celestine, and Clinton Jones, Sr.; great-grandparents, Lyies Lyons, Jr., Glinda Celestine, and Roger Celestine; and aunts and uncles, Jonathan Barlow, Jasmine Barlow, Torrey Barlow, Jr., Glendale Jones, Treasure Celestine, Jontae Celestine, and Clinton Jones, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alan “AJ” Engerran; and great-grandparents, Cheryl Lyons and Alderaine George.