Ann Johnson, age 59, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was a native and long-term resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial service at Chauvin Funeral Home for Mrs. Ann on June 5, 2023, starting at 12:00pm until service time at 3:00pm. A burial will take place at a later date.

Ann is survived by her loving husband, Jeffery Johnson; sons, Brandon Boudreaux, Bryan (Noof) Boudreaux, and Bronson Johnson; grandchildren, Jayla Martin, Noah Martin, and Dakota Boudreaux; sisters, Linda Malbrough and Andrea Blanchard; brother, Michael Colwart; daughter-in-law, Andrea Boudreaux, and stepdaughter, Velina Johnson.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Gloria Colwart; brothers, Hubert Colwart Jr. and Donald Colwart; and sister, Carolyn Malbrough.

Ann enjoyed spending her free time making flower arrangements and crocheting blankets for her family and hospice patients every year for Christmas. Above most of all she enjoyed spending her time with her family and loved ones.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to take care of the family of Ann Johnson.