Ann Marie Neil Rhodes, age 82, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Monday, May 8, 2023 from 9:30 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ann is survived by her children, Percy “Joe” Rhodes, Jr. (Gina), Vickie Waggoner, Patty Miles (Mark), Sandy Defelice (Dennis); grandchildren, Amanda (Brad), John Percy, Aaron (Brianna), Shelby (Robert), Morgan (Jordan), Alex, Jordan, Hayley, Taylor (Makayla), Taylor (Toby), Caleb; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jase, Margot, Persephone, Oscar, Rhett, Ophelia; Brother-in-law, Leonard Clement; sisters-in-laws, Joyce Neil and Laura Lafont.

Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Percy Rhodes Sr.; parents, Jeffrey and Mable Neil, in-laws, Myrtle Sr. and Stella Rhodes; brother, Jesse Neil; sisters, Marceline Trosclair (Russell) and Mally Clement; son-in-law, John Waggoner; Brother-in-laws Myrtle Rhodes Jr. (Laura), Wilbert Rhodes (Geri), Roland Lafont Sr., and sister-in-law, Wilma Portier (Aubrey).

Ann was a devoted, loving, and caring mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her loved ones, but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church altar society, where she served as treasurer, head of the annual bake sale, monthly maintenance of the church, lead bible study, volunteered reciting the rosary prior to mass, and she worked with the emergency relief fund.

The family would like to thank Karen Luke and Susan Bergeron and all the great people at Haydel Hospice for all of their love and care.

