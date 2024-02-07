Anna Cortez Kliebert

Anna Cortez Kliebert, 65, died Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 1:49 PM.


A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley “Web” Kliebert; sons, Dan Kliebert (Marlene), Michael Kliebert, Jr. (Jessica); grandchildren, Randy Lambas, Brianna Kliebert, Dan Kliebert, Jr., Emmy Kliebert; siblings, Jerry Cortez, James Cortez (Patricia), Aaron Cortez (Kim), Angela Kliebert, Michelle Oubre (Joey).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lancey and Dolores K. Cortez; daughter, Christina Broughton Cooke; father and mother in law, Raymond and Barbara C. Kliebert; brother in law, Mark Kliebert.


She loved spending time with her family especially her grandkids and had the world’s biggest heart.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

