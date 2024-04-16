Anna Dupont, 74, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Schriever, passed away on April 11, 2024.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 19, 2024, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 9:00 am until funeral service starting at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery II.

She is survived by her daughters; Melody Authement (Raymond), and Stephanie Ledet; son, Phillip Charles Dupont (Marsha), brother; Huey Toups Jr. (Chong) and Kevin Brown (Lanette); sister, Adene Toups; grandchildren, Patrick Authement (Megan), Bryan Authement (Amber), Bennett Dupont, and Abigail Dupont; great-grandchildren, Mason, Jackson, Zachary, and Reece Authement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dupont; parents, Huey P Toups Sr. and Mildred Baylock Sanders;brothers, Phillip and Michael Toups.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for the love and care given to their mother.

Anna loved genealogy, art, gaming and spending time with her loving family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.