Anna Lee Martin Raffray, 85, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 9:15 am. Born January 20, 1937 she was a native of and resident of Choctaw, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 8:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 10:30 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Dudley Raffray Jr., Jackie “Ralph” Raffray and wife, Cheryl, Sandra Matherne and husband, Herbert Jr., Marty Raffray and wife, Stephanie, Brian Raffray and wife Mary, Lori Breaux and husband, Kyle, Michele Faslund and husband, Brent; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Joseph Raffray, Sr.; parents, J.C. Martin and Lucille Andras Martin; daughter-in-law, Kathy Herbert Raffray; granddaughter, Brittany Lucille Raffray; great-granddaughter, Emily Anne Raffray; great great granddaughters, Jordyn Kate, Aria Jayde Raffray; sister, Linda Martin Stegall.

She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.