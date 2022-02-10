Anna M. Danos, 80, a native and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Eymard (Tommy), Laura West (Bill); son, Jeff Lasseigne (Mitzi); grandchildren, Earl Jr., Marcia, Beth, Jodie, Christin, Will, Ashland and Chandler; great grandchildren, Passion, Maci, Maddie, Kenneth, Juliet and Sade; great-great grandchildren, Brayden, Greyson and Oaklynn; brother, Wylie Melancon and sister, Connie Melancon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Danos; son, Marty Lasseigne; parents, Sidney and Judith G. Melancon and brother, Roy Melancon.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.