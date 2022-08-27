December 26, 1944 – August 24, 2022

Anna Mae Verdin Perronne, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was a native of Bourg and a longtime resident of Thibodaux.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the graveside service on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux at 11:00 a.m.

Anna Mae is survived by her daughter Carolyn Menard and husband Scotty; son, Roy Perronne, Jr.; grandchildren, James Darcey and companion Jamie Robertson, Tony Darcey and wife Lisa, Heather Burke and husband Jeremy; great-granddaughters, Layla Burke, Charlee Burke, and Lydia Darcey; siblings, Lucien and Bobbie Verdin, Charles and Cheryl Verdin, Randy Verdin, Regina Candies, Mary Ann Verdin, Loraine, and Neal McLelland, Ella and Mickey Thurmon, and Kathy Sweet; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Anna Mae is preceded in death by her beloved husband Roy Perronne, Sr.; parents, Miguel and Angelina Creppel Verdin; brother, Phillip Verdin; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Darcey.

Anna Mae was loving, kind, compassionate, and had love in her heart to care for others. She loved to travel, going to the casino, painting ceramics, and collectibles. Above all, she loved and adored her family and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. She and her husband owned Roy’s Mattress Shop for 41 years. Throughout the years, she come to adopt Bobby Bergeron and his family who worked for them for many years. Anna Mae leaves a beautiful legacy behind to be reunited with her husband. May she rests peacefully in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.