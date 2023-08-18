Thursday, August 17, 2023, Annabell Marie Lovell Theriot went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born December 6, 1954. She is survived by the love of her life of 39 years Anthony “Yankee” Theriot, 5 children: Amy (Todd) Marmande, Steven Theriot, Dean Porche Jr, Nicholas (Amy) Theriot, & Nikki (Ryan) McGough, 13 grandchildren: Josh, Molly, Ethan Marmande; Cody, Trey, Derek, Luke Theriot; Kennon Leboeuf, Carson, Aubrey Theriot; Ryan Jr, Brock, Londyn McGough, and a precious great grandson, Zayden Fry, siblings Mazel (Ray) LaCoste, Vergis “Buddy” (Mary Ellen) Lovell, Bonnie (Robert) Rogers, Lona (Sidney) Smith, Tina Lovell, and Lois (Donell) Dumond.

When Annabell’s children were young, the phrase “stay-at-home-mom” didn’t exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of the era, Annabell was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was ALWAYS the first to offer help.. even If that meant working on the shrimp boat with her husband. (She would paint the boat, ensuring it was done the right way) Her grandchildren were her heart, they could never do any wrong. She regularly went out of her way to help others, whether it was driving them somewhere, lending a hand, or simply just being there for those in need. Hobbies included cooking (on a high fire that is), playing bingo/pokeno/cards, dancing with her sisters, and going on any crazy adventures you asked her to go on.

No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When most would have broken, Annabell stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Annabell and if you were slow you better hang on. It would be wrong to say that Annabell lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight… she won the greatest victory: a seat in heaven.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and continue at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, August 21, 2023 from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will begin at 11:00 on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

In Annabell’s words, “Willie is on the road again, this time to heaven.”

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Menville “Smoky” and Esther Lovell, Her in-laws Junior and Annie Mae Theriot, Siblings Gertie Dehart, Shirley Liner, Clemmie Lovell, Menville Lovell Jr., Emma Lee Lovell, Bobby Lovell, and Peggy Sue Lovell,

Brother in-laws Mark Rogers, Edmond Dehart, Morris Liner, sister in-law Glorietta Lovell, and best friend Brian Knight.

Special thanks to Dr Mantri & the amazing staff at Mary Bird Perkins, Hope Hospice, and her best friend Taryn Mader.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church 3027 Bayou Dularge Rd, Theriot, LA 70397.