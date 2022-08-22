October 25, 1940 – August 22, 2022

Annabelle Pinel Cavalier, age 81, passed away Monday August 22, 2022. She was a native and longtime resident of Montegut.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Sacred Heart Church in Montegut Wednesday August 24, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Annabelle is survived by her children, Cynthia Brien and husband Mike, Robin Brown and husband Lenny; daughter-in-law, Lorraine Marcel and husband Steve; grandchildren, Jeremy Cavalier and wife Lisa, Jennifer Cavalier and fiancé Arthur Adducci, Michele Troxler and husband Dustin, Tyler Brown and fiancé Erica, Seth Brown and companion Blair; great-grandchildren, Gage Cavalier, Caleb Troxler, Adelynn Troxler, Ricki Lynn Verdin, Noah Cavalier, Morgan Adducci, Austin Adducci, Seton and Josi Aucoin; sisters, Sally, Susie, Judie, Connie, and Jeannie.

Annabelle is preceded in death by her husband, Argey Joseph Cavalier; son, Rickey Paul Cavalier; parents, Nemise Pinel and Josephine Bourg Pinel; brothers, Reynold and Raymond; sisters, Theresa and Betty.

Annabelle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed nothing more than cooking and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Terrebonne General, Haydel Family Practice and Chateau Terrebonne.