Annalee Babin Andras, 65, died Friday, October 27, 2023 at 5:30 AM. Born November 15, 1957 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Gary Andras, Jr. (Tina), Anthony Andras (Ashley); daughters, Tabitha Bourgeois (Johnny), Joanie Folse, April Bergeron; grandchildren, Joseph, Harley (Ian), Bryce, Hermione, Carmen, Chase, Hailey, Dalton, Anthony, Jr., Carolyn; great grandchildren, Luke, Olivia, and Grayson; sisters, Susan Larousse, Jennifer Sims, Samantha Martin.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Joseph Andras, Sr., parents, Simon Joseph Babin and Mildred Ledet Babin.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

