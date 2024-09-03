Annanell Smith, age 74, passed away peacefully September 3, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Houma, La.

A private memorial will be held by the family.

Nell is survived by her children, Vione Smith, Heather Breaud, and William “Joey” Breland; grandchildren, Harley, Brittany, Kyle; sister, Phyllis Smith; brother, Billy Smith, Billy Robertson.

Nell is preceded in death by her parents, William Rudolph Smith and Dorothy Naquin Smith; daughter, Jodie Smith.

Nell enjoyed watching her court tv, Forensic Files and football. She also loved drawing, painting and tending to her garden. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.