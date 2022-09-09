July 26, 1938 – September 6, 2022

Anne Dufrene Babin, 84, a native of Donaldsonville, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

She loved bears, football, and had an uncanny ability to win what seemed like every game of dominoes as well as multiple card games. But most of all, she loved taking care of her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, George Babin; sons, Danny (Craig Weeks), Michael (Joy), Brian (Pat); grandchildren, Eric (Katie), Chelsea, Sara, and Caleb; and great-grandson, Yuri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mabel Dufrene; siblings, Edward Jr., Naomie “Mimi” Falcon, and Huey.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, September 12, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Anne Babin to the American Cancer Society.