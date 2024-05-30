Anne Deroche Prosperie, 77, a native and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on May 26, 2024.

As per her wishes, no services will be held.

She is survived by her son, Randy Boquet (Alisa); grandchildren, Chase Boquet, Zach Boquet, Trenton Boquet, and Brycelin Maturin; great-grandchildren, Addison Boquet, Jolee Maturin, Amelia Grace Maturin, and Olivia Anne Maturin; brothers, John and Calvin Deroche, Jr.; sisters, Julia King, Jan Bergeron, Mary Pinell, and Angela Boyd.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Prosperie; parents, Calvin Deroche, Sr. and Jeanette Boquet Deroche; son, Richard Boquet, Jr.; brothers, Paul, Timothy, and Peter Deroche.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.