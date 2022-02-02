Annette Bourgeois, 43, a native of Cut Off, LA and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. Religious services will be at 11:00 am.

She is survived by her companion, Curtis Pitre; daughter, Tesha Dupre; grandchildren, D’Ontae, Rayva and Rayvion; brothers, Sidney Bourgeois, Jimmy Billiot, Jr. and James Billiot; step siblings, Karissa Billiot, Joshua Billiot and Jasmine Billiot and cat, Zeus.

She was preceded in death by her father, Nolan Bourgeois; mother, Antoinette Billiot and step father, Jimmy Billiot Sr.

